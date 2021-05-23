SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Salisbury man after he threatened and held a woman at gunpoint.
Kwelli Green, 19, was charged with first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Police said they responded to a call in the 500 block of E. College Ave on May 19 for a report of a man striking a woman with his first. The caller also stated that the suspect was pointing a gun at her head and that he could be heard “counting down.”
When troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect and victim were gone but a loaded gun was found in the grass where the 911 caller reported the 2 were standing. Green and the victim were found short time hiding in the bushes in the 600 block of E. College Ave.
A search of the suspect led to the recovery of suspected crack cocaine and less than ten grams of suspected marijuana.
Green was arrested and taken to the Salisbury Barrack. He was later taken to the County Central Booking Facility to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.