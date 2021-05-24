STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been charged with vandalizing dozens of vehicles at a high school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, authorities said.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday that the school resource officer at Kent Island High School was called to the student parking lot on Thursday and saw multiple vandalized vehicles. Officials determined that 82 vehicles were vandalized with orange paint.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Announces New Summer Internship Program For City Students, Baltimore Tracks
The officer found the suspect, who admitted to the vandalism, and the suspect’s father came to the school and took custody, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Timothy Kahl Allegedly Threatened To Kill Havre De Grace Officer Before Ramming SUV Through Police Station's Lobby
The suspect was charged with malicious destruction of property scheme and disruption of school activity, the sheriff’s office said. School administrators also issued disciplinary measures against the suspect.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)