By CBS Baltimore Staff
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman they described as being critically missing.

Jessica Loper, 30, was last seen Monday wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, police said. She was driving a 2002 gold Volvo S60 with Maryland Tag 1CR3354.

Police did not indicate where she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135.

