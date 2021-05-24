MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman they described as being critically missing.
Jessica Loper, 30, was last seen Monday wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, police said. She was driving a 2002 gold Volvo S60 with Maryland Tag 1CR3354.
Police did not indicate where she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135.
