INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJZ) — Simone Byles got a lot of attention over the weekend after the 24-year-old successfully landed an Yurchenko double pike — a dangerous and difficult vault move that no female gymnast has ever landed in competition — at the GKUS Classic.
But Maryland’s own Kayla DiCello also made it onto the podium this week, finishing third in the all-around.READ MORE: Maryland Athletics Will Return To Full Capacity For Sporting Events In The Fall
The 17-year-old from Boyds, Maryland topped the field on uneven bars with a 14.600. She attends Northwest High School in Germantown and practices at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Congratulations Kayla!
See photos and videos of Kayla in the competition below.READ MORE: Police Need Help Identifying Woman Found Unresponsive At Sandy Point State Park
Kayla on the uneven bars:
Kayla’s floor exercise routine:
Kayla on the balance beam:
Kayla on the vault:
Note: Photos were taken by John Cheng for the GKUS Classic. The photos are embedded in this article, see more photos here.MORE NEWS: Timothy Kahl Allegedly Threatened To Kill Havre De Grace Officer Before Ramming SUV Through Police Station's Lobby