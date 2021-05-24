COVID LATESTMore Than 68% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Boyds, Germantown, GKUS Classic, Hill's Gymnastics, Kayla DiCello, Montgomery County, simone biles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJZ) — Simone Byles got a lot of attention over the weekend after the 24-year-old successfully landed an Yurchenko double pike — a dangerous and difficult vault move that no female gymnast has ever landed in competition — at the GKUS Classic.

But Maryland’s own Kayla DiCello also made it onto the podium this week, finishing third in the all-around.

The 17-year-old from Boyds, Maryland topped the field on uneven bars with a 14.600. She attends Northwest High School in Germantown and practices at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Congratulations Kayla!

See photos and videos of Kayla in the competition below.

USA Gymnastics: May 22 - GK U.S. Classic Senior Session 2 &emdash; Kayla DiCello

USA Gymnastics: May 22 - GK U.S. Classic Senior Session 2 &emdash; Kayla DiCello - Senior All-Around Bronze Medalist

Kayla on the uneven bars:

Kayla’s floor exercise routine:

Kayla on the balance beam:

Kayla on the vault:

Note: Photos were taken by John Cheng for the GKUS Classic. The photos are embedded in this article, see more photos here. 

