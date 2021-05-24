EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man was charged after he allegedly pulled out a knife during a fight at a wedding reception in Edgewater Saturday night.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 800 block of Central Avenue East at 8:54 p.m. for call about a large fight. The caller told police one person was armed with a knife.
When officers arrived, they broke up the fight and gathered information.
Witnesses helped identify the armed man and he was placed under arrest. A knife was found at the scene and taken as evidence.
Vincent Brian Price, 29, was arrested and charged in the incident.