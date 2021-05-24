BALTIMORE (WJZ) – How’s this for a vaccine incentive?
In addition to being entered into the state lottery to win cash prizes, some lucky people also are getting a grocery discount.
The state Health Department is partnering with Compare Foods in Baltimore and Prince George's County. Two hundred staff and shoppers got their vaccine and 10 percent off their grocery bill.
Those people are also eligible to win a chunk of the $2 million the state is giving away. Starting tomorrow and for the next 40 days, vaccinated Marylanders will have the chance to win $40,000 with the grand prize on July 4 of $400,000.
