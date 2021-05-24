Hi Everyone!

It’s the Monday before the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Gray and damp today with an afternoon temperature around 69°. Overnight the thermometer was in the mid 70s.

Remember we had a cold front gently slide through the area starting last evening. The breeze picked up, and you could feel the humidity peeling away. At 4:30 this morning the thermometer was at 77°, we’ve now dropped, with this new air mass, to the mid 60s as I write this for you at 7:30 a.m.

As the sun gets higher in the sky, behind the clouds, well see temps rise back up to near 70°.

A little warmer, and sunnier tomorrow. And a lot hotter, with sun, on Wednesday. Thursday starts OK but will end cloudy with a high only dropping from Wednesday’s low 90s to the upper 80s.

At that point, we are at the first big holiday weekend of the summer! And at that point the bottom falls out of the forecast.

Even this early in the week folks want to make plans, or finalize plans, for the long weekend. Right now it seems Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will look like today.

Not a lot of rain but showers around, and in the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Ouch.

So at this point the question I have is could there be some “wiggle room” to bend the outlook back in our favor?

This far out I would say maybe, but I’d rather say let’s just keep an eye on the later part of the week and see how consistent the forecast look now through Wednesday. In other words we are hoping, and holding out hope. Neither of which sounds too promising. We’ll see.

MB!