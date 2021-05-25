COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate falls below 2% in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are seeking the identity of a homicide suspect.

Baltimore Police released images of a suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Ronald White, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Harmison Street on May 17, 2021 at 2:36 p.m.

Detectives acquired images of a suspect and the vehicle seen exiting just prior to the shooting. In the lower left photo, the suspect is shown carrying a gun.

Anyone who knows his identity and or his whereabouts is asked to detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

