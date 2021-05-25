ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced nearly $17 million in awards for 4 state revitalization programs and 1 federal community development program on Tuesday.
“These important programs enable Maryland to partner with local governments, nonprofits, and other stakeholders to support revitalization efforts that enhance the quality of communities and the quality of life for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “These partnerships and projects provide critical facilities and services while creating jobs and contributing to positive economic growth.”READ MORE: Maryland Terrapins V. Illinois Fighting Illini Scheduled For Sept. 17
The Strategic Demolition Fund, Project C.O.R.E, the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund, and the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund will provide $10 million to 30 projects in 5 countries and Baltimore City. They will support development in the community and economic growth across the state.READ MORE: 'I Just Need My Mail' Baltimore Residents Complain Of USPS Delays
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will also administer roughly $7 million through the federal Community Development Block Grant program in 10 countries.
A full list of the awardees is available here.MORE NEWS: Mayor Brandon Scott Releases Statement On The 1 Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death