REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Reisterstown.
Police say a man was shot multiple times in the upper body at the 12000 block of Reisterstown Road shortly after 10 p.m.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and police say he is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020.
