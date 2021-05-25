BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Klein Enterprises announced that Dunkin’ has signed a lease at The Woodberry in North Baltimore and will open this summer.
“We are excited to work with this local Dunkin’ franchisee, on a fourth location, to bring the Next-Gen experience to The Woodberry and its surrounding community,” said Patricia Palumbo, director of leasing at Klein Enterprises. “The Woodberry is the perfect location for this new format restaurant, as the property offers a space and amenities in sync with this sustainable and forward-thinking business model.”READ MORE: Maryland’s First Vaccine Lottery Winner Is From Baltimore County; Everything You Need To Know About The Drawings
The space will feature a modern and open design as well as a front-facing bakery case so customers can get a closer look at signature baked goods. It will also be well-equipped to manage mobile orders with an in-store pick-up area and digital status board.
Additionally, Dunkin’ will be designed to meet the chain’s green achievement. It will include LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and low-flow faucets.READ MORE: Timothy Kahl Held Without Bond After Reportedly Ramming His SUV Into Havre De Grace Police Station
“With more than 40 locations across Baltimore, my business partner and I look forward to bringing this new and innovative concept to The Woodberry’s residents and neighbors — and keeping the community running on Dunkin’ for years to come,” said Neil Patel, Dunkin franchisee.
The Woodberry is a six-story, 284-unit luxury apartment complex on Cold Spring Lane. Klein Enterprises opened the property in May 2020.MORE NEWS: Police: 1 Man Dead Following Dirt Bike Collison In Annapolis