ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) –– Police are investigating a serious collision in Annapolis on Tuesday afternoon.
Anne Arundel Police and fire responded to the scene at Forest Drive and Parole Street shortly before 5 p.m.
Forest Drive will be closed for an undetermined amount of time between Dominoe Road and Center Street.
No word on how many people were injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
**** ALERT**** Motor Vehicle Collision @ Forest Dr & Parole St. Forest Drive between Dominoe Rd and Center St will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. @AnnapolisOEM @AnnapolisPD @CityofAnnapolis @1430WNAV @AnnapolisReport @AnnapolisFD_PIO @KJWhite_media @eyeonannapolis
— Annapolis Fire Dept (@AnnapolisFire) May 25, 2021
