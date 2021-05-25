COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate falls below 2% in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Car Crash, Forest Drive, Maryland News, Parole Street

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) –– Police are investigating a serious collision in Annapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

Anne Arundel Police and fire responded to the scene at Forest Drive and Parole Street shortly before 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Fort Meade's Army Field Band Soldiers On Through Pandemic With Virtual Shows

Forest Drive will be closed for an undetermined amount of time between Dominoe Road and Center Street.

No word on how many people were injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Catholic High School Honors IND Senior Transfer Students During Graduation Ceremony

MORE NEWS: Former Md. Attorney General Doug Gansler Announces Run For Governor

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff