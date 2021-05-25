HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Timothy Kahl is being held without bond after he was seen on video ramming a vehicle into the Havre de Grace police station Sunday.
The 24-year-old called police allegedly threatening to kill officers Sunday. He then reportedly hit several cars in his neighborhood less than a mile away from the station before driving through the station's lobby. The incident was captured on surveillance footage.
No one was injured. Police are charging Kahl with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, and three counts of malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1000.00.
The suspect’s mother told WJZ he was suffering from mental illness. She declined an interview.
Keyes said her family heard loud noises coming from their shared wall for several days.
Police tell WJZ after Kahl drove through the police station, he got out of the SUV and again threatened officers. They used a taser and captured him alive. He was treated at a hospital following the incident.