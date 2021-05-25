BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Readers’ Choice for Best TV Personality.
He needs your vote to win!READ MORE: FedEx Ground To Hire 600 People In Hagerstown
Rick joined WJZ’s news team in May 2014 as a reporter. He now anchors the 5 p.m. newscast with Nicole Baker, the 11 p.m. newscast with Vic Carter & hosts the “Purple Connection” Postgame Show on Sundays during Ravens season.READ MORE: Wastewater Spill Prompts Recreational Water Advisory In Stoney Creek
To vote, click over to The Baltimore Sun, scroll down under their announcement about the contest and click on the vote button under Rick Ritter’s name.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Reisterstown Monday Night
Voting ends this Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m.