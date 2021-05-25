ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued an advisory against swimming and other recreation at beaches on Stoney Creek after a 6,500-gallon wastewater spill in Glen Burnie.
The department advised against activities in the water at Elizabeths Landing, Lombardee Beach and Sunset Beach until the department completes tests to show the bacterial levels are acceptable.READ MORE: FedEx Ground To Hire 600 People In Hagerstown
Officials say the spill resulted from a force main break on Nabbs Creek Road.
The department asked beachgoers to wash well with soap and water immediately if they came into contact with water.READ MORE: Man Shot In Reisterstown Monday Night
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.
MORE NEWS: 2 Pets Rescued Amid Blaze At Southern Maryland Strip Mall