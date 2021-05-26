BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced $9,650,000 in funding to support the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors (HUBS) initiative.
It will help provide home modifications, repairs and services for older adults.
“The HUBS collaborative approach towards helping Baltimore homeowners age in place is a great example of city government working efficiently to improve the well-being of our older adults,” said Scott. “This $3.5 million investment from Baltimore City combined with additional support from committed partners will allow seniors to age independently within the comfort and security of their own communities.”
Senior homeowners in Baltimore interested in the HUBS program can contact the HUBS Hotline for intake at 443-470-9871. HUBS is also accepting referrals through the City of Baltimore’s Department of Housing & Community Development Neighborly online application portal.