By CBS Baltimore Staff
CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Cecil County Police announced that Pulaski Highway has reopened and that there is no public safety threat following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Pulaski Highway between Delancy Road and Delaware Ave shortly before 7 p.m. The Walmart was evacuated as a precaution. There was heavy police activity in the area for about 3 hours.

A statement from the Elkton Police Department reads:

“Police have cleared from the Bomb Threat at the Elkton Walmart, No devices were located and traffic has been opened along Route 40. We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the assistance from our allied agencies.”

 

Officials were able to clear the scene and reopened the roads.

