BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Gilmor Street Wednesday evening.
When firefighters responded shortly before 5 p.m., the flames were coming from the 3rd floor. The fire was placed under control.READ MORE: House Fire Reported In Howard County, Possible Lightening Strike
One member of the fire department fell through the floor from the first floor to the basement.READ MORE: Maryland Targets Five Baltimore Zip Codes In Push to Vaccinate 70% of Adults By Memorial Day
That person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Virginia Couple Gunned Down In Front Yard
No word yet on the cause.