By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Gilmor Street Wednesday evening.

When firefighters responded shortly before 5 p.m., the flames were coming from the 3rd floor. The fire was placed under control.

One member of the fire department fell through the floor from the first floor to the basement.

That person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on the cause.

