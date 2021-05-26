COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Howard County, Lightening strike, Maryland, Severe Weather, thunder storms

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire in Howard County.

Fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Holstein Street in Maplelawn. Neighbors reported that the house was struck by lightning during Wednesday’s storms.

Fire officials reported that the fire is now under control and crews are still working to fully extinguish it. Fire marshals are on the scene.

Officials are still working to identify an exact cause. A full investigation is still pending.

