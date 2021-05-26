HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials are on the scene of a house fire in Howard County.
Fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Holstein Street in Maplelawn. Neighbors reported that the house was struck by lightning during Wednesday's storms.
Fire officials reported that the fire is now under control and crews are still working to fully extinguish it. Fire marshals are on the scene.
Officials are still working to identify an exact cause. A full investigation is still pending.
Maple Lawn Fire Update: The fire has been placed under control. Crews are working to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. Fire Marshals are on location conducting origin/cause investigation. https://t.co/uO34AjrV90
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 26, 2021
Maple Lawn Fire Update: Crews are making good progress to extinguish the fire https://t.co/SDxcGIs0f3 pic.twitter.com/Kh6PQfq0QH
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 26, 2021
HCDFRS units are on location of a working house fire in the 11000 block of Holstein Street in #MapleLawn | Neighbors report lightning strike | Initial report of flames showing from the dormers
HCDFRS units are on location of a working house fire in the 11000 block of Holstein Street in #MapleLawn | Neighbors report lightning strike | Initial report of flames showing from the dormers