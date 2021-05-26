BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a man was shot in the back early Wednesday morning after he reportedly fought back against two men trying to rob him at a Station North bus stop.

Officers reported to the 1500 block of St. Paul Street around 1:30 a.m. for the shooting. When they got there, officers found the 45-year-old victim and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The man told police he was waiting at a bus stop when two men tried to rob him. The victim told police when he was shot after a struggle, the two suspects ran away.

No description of the suspects has been provided.

There were two more shootings overnight in Baltimore.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and the back on Belair Road late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Belair Road at 11:23 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Police then got a report about a shooting victim at an area hospital. A 30-year-old man told officers he was shot on Belair Road. The man is in stable condition.

A woman was also shot by another woman early Wednesday morning. Police responded to an area hospital where a 27-year-old woman was being treated.

The woman told police she was shot by another woman she was having an argument with. Police said they have identified the shooter.

Anyone with information on these shootings are asked to contact BPD. Anyone with an anonymous tip can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.