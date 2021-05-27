BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings overnight, including one along Light Street near the Inner Harbor.
Officers were called to 100 Light Street for a shooting around 3:32 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, officers found a 44-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 42-year-old woman was suffering from a graze wound to her abdomen.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488.
Police also said a 34-year-old man approached a southwest district officer around 2:13 a.m. and told him he has been shot in the arm. The officer called a medic who took the man to an area hospital.
Investigators learned the man was walking in the 300 block of N. Franklintown Road, when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup if you wish to remain anonymous.