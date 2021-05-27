COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two boaters suffered serious injuries following a boating accident in Middle River on Thursday night.

Baltimore County Fire officials responded to the Middle River shortly after 7:30 p.m after receiving reports that a boat collided with a bouy. Once on the scene, they found 2 people in the water.

Both people were transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

