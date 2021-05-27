COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Crime, Gunfire, Local TV, Reisterstown Road, school lockdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public School was briefly placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire nearby Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road.

READ MORE: 20-Year-Old Ronnie Keandre Marshall Wanted In Double Murder Of Military Veterans Outside Virginia Home

Several people reported hearing gunfire in the area, and erring on the side of caution, a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw evidence that a firearm was discharged, but no victims were located.

READ MORE: 62-Year-Old Laurel Man Charged In 40-Year-Old Rape, Murder

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

 

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?

 

CBS Baltimore Staff