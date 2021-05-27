BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public School was briefly placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire nearby Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road.
Several people reported hearing gunfire in the area, and erring on the side of caution, a nearby school was placed on lockdown.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw evidence that a firearm was discharged, but no victims were located.
