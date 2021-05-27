COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Baltimore city officials announced Thursday afternoon that they would keep the indoor mask mandate until at least 65% of all city adults received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At this time, 54% of city adults have at least one shot of the vaccine.

In Baltimore, masks are no longer required outdoors, unless you’re in a outdoor venue.

