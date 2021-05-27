BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Baltimore city officials announced Thursday afternoon that they would keep the indoor mask mandate until at least 65% of all city adults received at least one dose of the vaccine.
At this time, 54% of city adults have at least one shot of the vaccine.
Baltimore City will keep indoor mask mandate in place. @MayorBMScott says 54% of the adult population has at least 1 shot,
but the City needs to hit 65% before the indoor mask mandate is lifted. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ckiB8oWJ2k
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 27, 2021
In Baltimore, masks are no longer required outdoors, unless you're in a outdoor venue.
