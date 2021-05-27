BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger asked USPS’ Office of Inspector General to conduct an audit of Baltimore-area post offices. His office said his constituents have gone weeks without critical mail like paychecks and medicine.
Ruppersberger said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of the Second District, particularly in East Baltimore County, have been experiencing mail delays.READ MORE: 'I Just Need My Mail' Baltimore Residents Complain About USPS Delays
Ruppersberger said the operational changes of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have made staff shortages worse. Ruppersberger’s office said he has requested data on weekly overtime, vacant routes and staffing levels because he believes managers are close to breaking labor laws.READ MORE: 'Everything Is Just So Messed Up' | Dundalk Residents Frustrated With USPS Mail Delays
“Despite the assurances I have received from USPS at every level, my constituents continue to report mail delivery issues at an overwhelming rate,” Ruppersberger said in a letter to Dejoy. “They deserve regular, quality mail delivery, just like those living in other parts of the country and even elsewhere within the state. I respectfully ask the Inspector General and Postmaster General to hear our cry for help.”MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Urge Postmaster To Take Action After Complaints From Constituents About Mail Delays