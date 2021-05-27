ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 700,000 Marylanders are gearing up to hit the road this Memorial Day Weekend, a 53 percent increase from this time last year. For some, this might be their first long-distance trip since the pandemic started.
“I can imagine a bunch of people are excited to just get out,” said Aseem Chaedry, from Annapolis.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Urbana
Transportation officials said an unforeseen challenge of the pandemic has been an increase in fatalities on Maryland roadways as a result of speeds in excess of 95 mph and other kinds of reckless driving.
“So far this year, Maryland State troopers have arrested 2,700 impaired drivers. This is more than 700 last year,” explained Lieutenant Colonel Roland Butler, Chief of Maryland State Police Field Operations Bureau.READ MORE: 517 More COVID Deaths Added To Maryland's Total After They Were Previously Miscoded
According to Maryland State Police, traffic enforcement will be intense, with officers from all 23 Maryland barracks on patrol, with eyes on traffic from the sky, the highway, as well as the waterways.
Anyone hitting the road, should plan to cross the Bay Bridge either early in the morning or late at night and expect pre-pandemic traffic.MORE NEWS: Vehicle Fire Stops Traffic For 7 Miles On Route 50 In Queen Anne's County
“I think people are definitely dying to get out and I think it’s going to be ridiculously crazy,” said Debbie Millman, who is driving with friends early Friday morning to Rehoboth Beach for the weekend.