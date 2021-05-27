COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University Of Maryland said masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most places on campus starting 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
The university said it made the decision to follow CDC, state and local guidance. Governor Larry Hogan lifted the state's mask mandate for most places May 15.
Fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks in health centers, on public transportation, and when interacting with children, in accordance with state guidance.
Those who aren't fully vaccinated will need to keep the mask on indoors and outdoors on campus. As a part of the University System of Maryland, all students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated.
UMD said in its announcement that the number of positive cases on campus has been “essentially zero” in the past few weeks. Read the full announcement here.
