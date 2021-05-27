Hi Everyone!

Well our weekend forecast just took a turn south. Literally. We’ve been discussing, all week, the first half of the weekend being on the problematic side, with a rebound for Sunday and Monday. Sunday now appears to be another cloudy, cool, and damp feeling day as a secondary low is predicted to form over the Carolina Capes. That low will enhance our easterly flow, and until it pulls out to sea taking that eastly component with it, no great clearing.

If you are keeping count that is now two solid changes, each 180° different on Sunday, from the time we began discussing it on Monday. And this secondary Low is a perfect example of when I say, “The variable is ALWAYS the Earth itself.” Keeping fingers crossed for Monday. A lot of factors, present right now, tend to give us optimism for Memorial Day observed.

Today will be quite nice. Humidity has peeled out and even with sun, and temps still in the well above normal mid 80’s, a VERY comfortable day lay ahead. Find ya some of the “me time” and enjoy!

Speaking of “Me Time” I am headed down the ocean to bring some of the beach right to you on our newscasts. A little breeze, a little rain, no big deal. We’ve been waiting a year to get back to our Memorial Day relaxation, and in some cases going to Ocean City. And no stinking Low is going to stop us. Not in 2021 anyway.

MB!