By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Missing Teen, Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Randallstown boy who went missing Thursday evening.

Jaden Sipe, 16, was last seen about 7 p.m. on Pilsen Road, police said.

Sipe is described as 6 feet inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Police did not have a description of what he was wearing.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 911 or the Woodlawn precinct at 410-887-1340.

CBS Baltimore Staff