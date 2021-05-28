RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Randallstown boy who went missing Thursday evening.
Jaden Sipe, 16, was last seen about 7 p.m. on Pilsen Road, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force Marks 500 Clinics Statewide
Sipe is described as 6 feet inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Police did not have a description of what he was wearing.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 911 or the Woodlawn precinct at 410-887-1340.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Presents Governor's Citation To Bay Bridge Hero Jonathan Bauer
#MISSING: 16yr-old Jaden Sipe, 6'0, 180lbs, unk clothing. Ls 5/27/21 at 7pm on Pilsen Rd in Randallstown. If seen please call 911 or the #Woodlawn precinct at 410-887-1340. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/Ek1zMNSmcV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 29, 2021MORE NEWS: Ocean City Welcomes Return Of Memorial Day Revelers