BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department held a ceremony Thursday recognizing recent promotions in the department, including that of Colonel Sheree Briscoe to Deputy Commissioner.
Briscoe is the first African American woman to hold rank of Deputy Commissioner within the department. She’s served with the department for 26 years overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division since August 2019. Prior to that she worked as a Lieutenant Colonel over the Neighborhood Services Section. Briscoe is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University
Col. Kevin Jones was also also promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel. He’s been with the department for 27 years and previously served as a deputy chief of patrol. He has earned Associate’s Degrees in Criminal Justice from the Community College of Baltimore County. He has earned a certificate from the University of Maryland University College in criminal justice leadership. He is also a graduate of the 2019 cohort of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s leadership program.
Lieutenant Colonel Martin A. Bartness served with the Baltimore Police Department for 23 years. He was previously ranked a major with the Education and Training Division. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Creighton University, a Master’s Degree in Communication Studies from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and an additional Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.