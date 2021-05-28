BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into a fatal fire late Friday night.
Baltimore City Fire responded to a blaze in the 1600 block of West North Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
Heavy fire was showing from multiple floors of a vacant three-story home. After extinguishing the flames, they found a body of adult on the third floor.
No gender or identification has yet been made. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
