By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire, Fatal Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into a fatal fire late Friday night.

Baltimore City Fire responded to a blaze in the 1600 block of West North Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Heavy fire was showing from multiple floors of a vacant three-story home. After extinguishing the flames, they found a body of adult on the third floor.

No gender or identification has yet been made. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

