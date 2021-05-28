COVID LATESTMore Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Maryland News, Memorial Day Weekend, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Delays are reported along the Bay Bridge Friday afternoon and people head to the beach for the Memorial Day weekend.

According to MDTA, delays are 1.5 miles and two-way bridge operates are in effect.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be On The Cooler Side, Rain Expected

>>WATCH LIVE TRAFFIC CAM<<

READ MORE: Ocean City Maryland Welcomes Memorial Day Tourists, But Officials Say Be Safe, Pack Patience

This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and after more than a year of covid hibernation, it seems like many are celebrating by getting out of town.

According to Maryland State Police, traffic enforcement will be intense, with officers from all 23 Maryland barracks on patrol, with eyes on traffic from the sky, the highway, as well as the waterways.

“We will have extra troopers patrolling Maryland highways from the mountains to the beaches this holiday weekend,” said Lt. Colonel Roland Butler, Chief of the Field Operation Bureau, Maryland State Police.

To avoid traffic, many are planning to head out early.

MORE NEWS: Transportation Officials Urging Drivers To Be Responsible This Memorial Day Weekend

Authorities said they plan on keeping a close eye from above – using a helicopter to help monitor the flow of traffic.

CBS Baltimore Staff