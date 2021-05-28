BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after the body of a 30-year-old man was found on Hammonds Ferry Road near the Anne Arundel County line.
Detectives responded to the scene around 11 a.m. on May 22 after a passerby saw a body lying on the side of the road near thick brush.READ MORE: Maryland Mom Picks Up New Pandemic Hobby: Dumpster Diving
Orlando Carranza-Portillo was found with gunshot wounds to his body.READ MORE: 2 Charged In Ocean City Quadruple Stabbing, Police Say Stemmed From Fight At House Party
Police are looking for anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary to call them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Cites Challenges Of 'Fragile' World In Navy Commencement Speech
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now