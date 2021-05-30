COVID LATESTMore Than 2.9M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.9% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men dead in West Baltimore Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Spaulding Ave shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers located an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A second unidentified man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  A 20-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are urging anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff