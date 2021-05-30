BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men dead in West Baltimore Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Spaulding Ave shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers located an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Sun Expected To Return For Memorial Day
A second unidentified man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A 20-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Woman Carjacked In Glen Burnie, Police Investigating
Homicide detectives are investigating and are urging anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Head In Southwest Baltimore
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.