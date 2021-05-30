ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths Sunday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.

More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.57%.

Hospitalizations went down by 29, now at 346 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 253 are in acute care and 93 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,777 total confirmed cases and 9,395 deaths.

There are 2,902,665 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,121,894 doses so far. Of those 3,219,229 are first doses with 12,729 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,667,788 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 234,877 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,319 in the last day.

The state reports 69.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,002 (210) 1* Anne Arundel 43,769 (631) 15* Baltimore 65,612 (1,616) 41* Baltimore City 52,839 (1,198) 24* Calvert 4,216 (84) 1* Caroline 2,341 (29) 0* Carroll 9,476 (246) 6* Cecil 6,298 (148) 2* Charles 10,856 (208) 2* Dorchester 2,827 (63) 1* Frederick 19,769 (328) 10* Garrett 2,033 (64) 1* Harford 16,559 (287) 5* Howard 19,207 (243) 7* Kent 1,348 (49) 2* Montgomery 70,903 (1,554) 50* Prince George’s 85,033 (1,535) 38* Queen Anne’s 2,996 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,021 (130) 0* Somerset 2,611 (40) 0* Talbot 2,157 (44) 0* Washington 14,581 (323) 4* Wicomico 7,679 (171) 0* Worcester 3,644 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (39) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,920 (3) 0* 10-19 47,411 (6) 1* 20-29 84,302 (41) 1* 30-39 78,759 (103) 6* 40-49 68,518 (281) 5* 50-59 68,416 (793) 32* 60-69 45,551 (1,584) 24* 70-79 25,027 (2,388) 43* 80+ 15,873 (4,194) 100* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 240,511 (4,544) 101* Male 219,266 (4,851) 111* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 142,698 (3,377) 78* Asian (NH) 11,110 (320) 11* White (NH) 162,491 (4,740) 104* Hispanic 69,582 (822) 18* Other (NH) 21,450 (99) 1* Data not available 52,446 (37) 0*

