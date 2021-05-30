BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Notre Dame of Maryland announced that they will require students returning to campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are looking forward to the University resuming more normal operations this fall. Our plans are grounded on continuing effective public health strategies," said Sr. Sharon Slear, Provost. "While the pandemic in the U.S. seems to be on a downward trajectory, NDMU continues to closely monitor and adhere to CDC, State, and local health and safety guidance. As the pandemic evolves, NDMU will continue to respond accordingly."
University officials said that all students coming or returning to campus will have to be vaccinated against COVID beginning this upcoming fall semester. Unvaccinated students will be required to submit a COVID-19 pre-arrival test and participate in random surveillance testing.
Officials said exceptions will be granted for medical or religious reasons. The university is encouraging all staff and faculty to get vaccinated, however, it is not required as of now.