PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s Detectives arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Landover on May 26.
Anthony Gantt Jr., 33, of District Heights, was charged with first and second-degree murder along with other charges in the stabbing death of Michael Lee Braxton, 36. He is being held without bond.READ MORE: Violence Continues Monday After 8 Killed In Baltimore Over Memorial Day Weekend
On May 26 shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim died a short time later.READ MORE: More Than 700K Marylanders Expected To Return Home After Memorial Day Weekend
Officers learned that Braxton had been stabbed in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. After further investigation, detectives learned that Gantt and Braxton were acquaintances and were involved in a dispute that led to the stabbing.MORE NEWS: Summer Fun: Ocean City Has You Covered This Summer
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIP or you can submit a tip online