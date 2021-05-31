COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Men’s Lacrosse team’s undefeated season is over after they fell to the University of Virginia in the finals, 17 to 16.
Heartbreaker
If they had won Monday, it would have been the first undefeated season since 1973.
UVA sent the terps home in the 2019 quarterfinals.
