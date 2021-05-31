COVID LATEST69.6% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:finals, Maryland men's lacrosse, Terps, University of Virginia

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Men’s Lacrosse team’s undefeated season is over after they fell to the University of Virginia in the finals, 17 to 16.

It is a heartbreaking loss for the Terps who played in the tournament as the no. 3 seed.

READ MORE: Refsnyder, Twins Hand Orioles 14th Straight Loss, 3-2 In 10

READ MORE: Dundalk Walmart Reopened After Manager Reported Suspicious Package Monday

If they had won Monday, it would have been the first undefeated season since 1973.

UVA sent the terps home in the 2019 quarterfinals.

CBS Baltimore Staff