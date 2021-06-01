TOWSON, Md. (WDVM) — Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Public Arts Guild is taking applications for a public art memorial to remember the lives lost to COVID-19.
The County is looking to install a “dynamic, free-standing public art concept” at Lake Roland Park to represent hope, unity and healing from the pandemic.READ MORE: Capacity Restrictions Lifted At Camden Yards
Baltimore County suffered disproportionately over the pandemic. Of the over 8,800 Marylanders who lost their lives to COVID-19, over 1500 of them were from Baltimore County.
The finished piece, said the county, will honor those lost and provide a space for remembrance.READ MORE: WJZ Exclusive: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Launches Re-Election Campaign, Talks About Racism He's Faced As County Leader
The application deadline is July 1. For more details, visit www.PublicArtist.org and www.bcartsguild.org.
Here are the details and program eligibility as provided by the county.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Man Remains In Critical Condition After Columbia Shooting
- This call to artists is open to all professional individual artists or teams of artists over the age of 18.
- Priority is given to those living or working in Maryland and applicants with previous work experience in public art. Artists living or working in the Baltimore region are especially encouraged to apply.
- Artists need to create a free account with PublicArtist.org.
- Submissions will be evaluated by an art selection panel representing diverse interests and expertise to review the qualifications of applicants
- Stipends of $2,000 will be awarded to three semi-finalists to aid in further development of design proposal concepts
- Up to $100,000 will be made available to support the design, fabrication, engineering and installation of the artwork. Travel expenses are not included
- The selected artist will enter into a contract with Baltimore County, Maryland for the creation and installation of the selected project