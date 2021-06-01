ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested in Essex Tuesday night after he allegedly fired a gun during a barricade situation.
Baltimore County officers were assisting Aberdeen Police Department with an active investigation. Officers found the suspect sitting in his parked car in the 900 block of Beech Drive.
When officers approached the man he got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods, barricading himself.
He then allegedly fired at a Baltimore County Police tactical vehicle, before surrendering to police.
He was taken into custody without incident.
