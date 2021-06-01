COVID LATESTAs Maryland Reaches New Vaccination Milestone, Restrictions Ease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Barricade, Essex, Local TV

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested in Essex Tuesday night after he allegedly fired a gun during a barricade situation.

Baltimore County officers were assisting Aberdeen Police Department with an active investigation. Officers found the suspect sitting in his parked car in the 900 block of Beech Drive.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Officer Back On The Job, Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing Linked To Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

When officers approached the man he got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods, barricading himself.

READ MORE: Supporters Rally In Baltimore To Free Keith Davis Jr.

He then allegedly fired at a Baltimore County Police tactical vehicle, before surrendering to police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

MORE NEWS: WJZ Exclusive: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Launches Re-Election Campaign, Talks About Racism He's Faced As County Leader

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff