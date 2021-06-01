COVID LATEST70% Of Marylanders Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore Ravens, gameday staff, Job Fair, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium are hosting a job fair for gameday staff on Sunday, June 13.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They said they are “looking for candidates who want to provide the best level of service for our guests on game day!”

Candidates should park in Lot D and enter the SW Lobby. Masks are required.

Make an appointment at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs.

