BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium are hosting a job fair for gameday staff on Sunday, June 13.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They said they are "looking for candidates who want to provide the best level of service for our guests on game day!"
Candidates should park in Lot D and enter the SW Lobby. Masks are required.
Make an appointment at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs.