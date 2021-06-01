TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson woman Deidre Poore Egan is the first to claim $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxCash vaccine sweepstakes. She was pulled in the third drawing on May 27.
Egan is a grocery store employee, and she was at work when she got the call informing her of her win.
“I checked my voicemail, and just didn’t believe it,” Deidre said. “I spoke to the guy from the Department of Health on my way home, and when he said I really was the winner, I told him, ‘I have to pull over now.’”
"I'm around people all day at work, so I got vaccinated because I didn't want to chance bringing something home that would make my husband sick."
The couple plans on using the prize money to pay off some bills, and maybe put some cash toward a new car.
"Congratulations to Deidre and her family on getting vaccinated and on being one of our first winners!" Governor Larry Hogan said. "We can't wait to meet more of our lottery winners throughout the month, and we thank the millions of Marylanders who have stepped up to get vaccinated."