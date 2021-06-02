OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in a Baltimore County hotel room over the weekend.
Police said they responded to the Home2Suites Hotel in Owings Mills on Saturday morning for a reported shooting.
Once on the scene, officials learned the 17-year-old was attending a party at the hotel when he was shot at least once in the upper body.
Detectives said they are still piecing together what led up to the shooting. Police have not released information on a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Baltimore County Police.