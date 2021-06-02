ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested after discharging a firearm during a barricade in Essex Tuesday, Baltimore County Police said.
Just after 5 p.m., Baltimore County Police were assisting Aberdeen Police with an active investigation and found the adult male suspect sitting in his parked car in the 900 block of Beech Drive, police said.
The suspect got out of the car and barricaded himself in the nearby woods after officers approached.
He fired his gun at a Baltimore County Police tactical vehicle and later surrendered.
The suspect was not identified.