BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing two people in May, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.
Gerald Smith, 40, allegedly fled to Atlanta and later was extradited to Baltimore following his arrest, police said.
Gerald Smith. Credit: Baltimore Police
Officers found Marvis Pollock, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of West Fairmount Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on May 2, police said. Pollock was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.
Officers found Brittaney Hayes-Smith, 31, dead of a gunshot wound just before noon May 3 in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace, police said.
