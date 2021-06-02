GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old realtor and Air Force veteran from Glen Burnie is the second person to claim a $40,000 prize in Maryland’s $2 million VaxCash promotion.
Gerard Dupree's number was drawn in the May 28 drawing. He said the call from the Department of Health put a smile on his face after a tough period following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The money will help him recover financially, the Maryland Lottery said.
“Enduring virus symptoms and the isolation that came with it was extreme for me personally, but also for other family members who also contracted the virus,” said Dupree. “I felt a responsibility and duty to share that with others.
Dupree said chose to get vaccinated as an act of service and to avoid a second diagnosis.
“At first I was skeptical of the virus, but even with my bout in March, I could tell this was a powerful virus,” Dupree said. “If that was just a taste, I was certain I’d rather take the vaccine than face another round with COVID-19.”
