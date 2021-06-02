BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The incoming freshman class of Mount Saint Joseph packed 400 bags of food that Blessings in a Backpack distributed Wednesday to Beechfield Elementary School students to help ensure those children have food for the remainder of the school year.
Students that experience food insecurity receive meals at school and depend on Blessings in a Backpack to help feed them on the weekends. Thanks to the Mount Saint Joseph’s students and the generosity from the Bills Mafia, the students’ packing event Tuesday is the start of a new Blessings program location at Beechfield.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Arrest Man After Barricade In Essex
READ MORE: Maryland To End Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits To End July 3
Mount Saint Joseph’s students packing bags. Credit: Blessings in a Backpack
During the 2020 NFL season, a viral donation campaign, known as the Buffalo Bills Challenge, was started by the Bills Mafia to support injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and his favorite charity, Blessings in a Backpack. Thanks to generous donations from more than 18,450 Buffalo Bills fans, $553,000 was raised for Blessings in a Backpack. Recently, the nonprofit used a portion of these funds to help feed children in the Buffalo area. Now, Blessings in a Backpack is using the funds to help feed hungry kids in the Baltimore area.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Owings Mills Hotel
“This event is part of our Freshman Community Day, which is a day for our incoming students to begin partnerships with community programs in Baltimore, like Blessings in a Backpack,” Clay Bonham, director of campus ministry and theology department chairman at Mount Saint Joseph High School, said in a school statement. “Our students are excited to begin this partnership by filling more than 400 bags to support children living right in our neighborhood.”