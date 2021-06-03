HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County police officers have been suspended and a third has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday after shooting a dog in unincorporated Hyattsville, Prince George’s County Police said.

Two officers responded to a report of a dog bite about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 6900 block of Allison Street. The victim told police two large dogs bit her and she suffered multiple bite wounds. The victim also told police where to find the dogs.

When no one answered the door to that apartment, the officers got a key from an employee of the apartment complex, announced themselves and went inside to look for the dogs, police said. A third officer arrived and also entered the apartment.

The officers found several residents inside, and a short time later, a dog approached the officers in the kitchen, police said. Two of the officers shot the dog, and one tased the dog, police said. The dog suffered critical injuries and was euthanized.

Supervisors and the internal affairs division responded to the scene and began investigating immediately, police said. Based on those findings, Acting Chief Malik Aziz suspended two of the officers and placed the third on administrative leave.

“I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” he said in a statement.

The involved officers are all assigned to the bureau of patrol. None was identified.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation, which is continuing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the internal affairs division at 301-352-1200.