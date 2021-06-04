BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Federal Hill residents are so fed up with crime, they’ve hired a private security company to patrol their streets.

Darren Anderson has been living in Federal Hill for more than 20 years.

“It’s just so picturesque. I just love the history,” he said.

But each year, Anderson said he sees more violence and crime.

“It just escalated off the charts with the chaos and disruption,” he said.

After a man was murdered in Federal Hill Park last September, residents created the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol and hired security.

“A patrol officer who is a licensed patrol officer. We have a contract with a professional security company,” Anderson said.

The group collected contributions from 60 residents, raising more than $18,000 to pay for the company.

“The people who have contributed have a phone number for the officer so we can call them directly if you see something suspicious,” Anderson said.

The company, Wolf Private Security, has been patrolling the nearby Otterbein neighborhood for years.

“They just felt better about their neighborhood, and that’s partially, that’s what we want,” said Ian Neuman, another patrol member.

The patrol hopes the company will help to make Federal Hill safer, saying it’s not just for residents but for everyone.

“It’s our contribution to Baltimore to make Baltimore a better place for all of us,” Anderson said.

This unarmed security will patrol the streets for the next three months to see if it deters crime and should stay permanently.