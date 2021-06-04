COVID LATESTDaily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths Friday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.37%.

READ MORE: US Service Sector Growth Surges In May

Hospitalizations went down by 29, now at 318 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 253 are in acute care and 78 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 460,339 total confirmed cases and 9,417 deaths.

There are 2,965,380 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,221,987 doses. Of those, 3,256,607 are first doses with 12,729 administered. They have given out 2,726,402 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 238,978 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

READ MORE: Baltimore Felon Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Giving Fake Name To Police, Gun Possession

The state reports 70.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,011 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,807 (635) 15*
Baltimore 65,677 (1,618) 41*
Baltimore City 52,872 (1,203) 24*
Calvert 4,220 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,342 (29) 0*
Carroll 9,482 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,304 (148) 2*
Charles 10,881 (209) 2*
Dorchester 2,829 (63) 1*
Frederick 19,780 (329) 10*
Garrett 2,034 (64) 1*
Harford 16,577 (289) 5*
Howard 19,225 (243) 7*
Kent 1,348 (49) 2*
Montgomery 70,944 (1,554) 50*
Prince George’s 85,111 (1,537) 38*
Queen Anne’s 2,998 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,031 (130) 0*
Somerset 2,613 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,161 (44) 0*
Washington 14,601 (324) 4*
Wicomico 7,685 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,661 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (39) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,964 (3) 0*
10-19 47,464 (6) 1*
20-29 84,372 (41) 1*
30-39 78,838 (104) 6*
40-49 68,569 (281) 5*
50-59 68,474 (795) 32*
60-69 45,589 (1,589) 24*
70-79 25,042 (2,393) 43*
80+ 15,882 (4,198) 100*
Data not available 0 (4) 0*
Female 240,729 (4,557) 101*
Male 219,465 (4,857) 111*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Ocean City Officials Ask Visitors To Be Patient As They Continue To Struggle With Staffing Hotels, Restaurants And Attractions
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 142,922 (3,386) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,119 (320) 11*
White (NH) 162,674 (4,750) 104*
Hispanic 69,665 (822) 18*
Other (NH) 21,465 (100) 1*
Data not available 52,349 (36) 0*

 

CBS Baltimore Staff