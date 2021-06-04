ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths Friday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.37%.
Hospitalizations went down by 29, now at 318 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 253 are in acute care and 78 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,339 total confirmed cases and 9,417 deaths.
There are 2,965,380 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,221,987 doses. Of those, 3,256,607 are first doses with 12,729 administered. They have given out 2,726,402 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 238,978 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state reports 70.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,011
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,807
|(635)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,677
|(1,618)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,872
|(1,203)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,220
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,342
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,482
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,304
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,881
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,829
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,780
|(329)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,034
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,577
|(289)
|5*
|Howard
|19,225
|(243)
|7*
|Kent
|1,348
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,944
|(1,554)
|50*
|Prince George’s
|85,111
|(1,537)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,998
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,031
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,161
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,601
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,685
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,661
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(39)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,964
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,464
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,372
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,838
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,569
|(281)
|5*
|50-59
|68,474
|(795)
|32*
|60-69
|45,589
|(1,589)
|24*
|70-79
|25,042
|(2,393)
|43*
|80+
|15,882
|(4,198)
|100*
|Data not available
|0
|(4)
|0*
|Female
|240,729
|(4,557)
|101*
|Male
|219,465
|(4,857)
|111*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,922
|(3,386)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,119
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,674
|(4,750)
|104*
|Hispanic
|69,665
|(822)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,465
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,349
|(36)
|0*